Expand / Collapse search

WSP: Kenosha woman arrested for 4th OWI, had dog in car

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

RACINE, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 30-year-old Kenosha woman on Friday afternoon, March 19 on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. If convicted, it would be her fourth such offense.

Authorities said the woman was stopped for exiting southbound I-41 at a restricted access gate to the Racine Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility just after 1 p.m.

The woman reportedly smelled of intoxicants, which prompted the trooper to conduct a field sobriety test. The woman refused to take the test and was arrested.

Officials said she also refused to submit a chemical test. A dog was in the car at the time; it was turned over to a family member.

The woman was held at the Racine County Jail, pending charges, along with a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Jury finds Martice Fuller guilty in the killing of Kaylie Juga

The jury in the murder trial of a Kenosha teen accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in May 2019 is deliberating the fate of Martice Fuller.&nbsp;

Racine man faces 18 counts stemming from domestic incident, pursuit
slideshow

Racine man faces 18 counts stemming from domestic incident, pursuit

Prosecutors say he led police on a chase -- and was in possession of thousands of dollars worth of illegal substances -- after they had been called a domestic incident.