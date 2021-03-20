WSP: Kenosha woman arrested for 4th OWI, had dog in car

article

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 30-year-old Kenosha woman on Friday afternoon, March 19 on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. If convicted, it would be her fourth such offense.

Authorities said the woman was stopped for exiting southbound I-41 at a restricted access gate to the Racine Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility just after 1 p.m.

The woman reportedly smelled of intoxicants, which prompted the trooper to conduct a field sobriety test. The woman refused to take the test and was arrested.

Officials said she also refused to submit a chemical test. A dog was in the car at the time; it was turned over to a family member.

The woman was held at the Racine County Jail, pending charges, along with a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.