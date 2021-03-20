Expand / Collapse search

Detroit man arrested for OWI in Racine County, had 3 kids in car

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 27-year-old Detroit man for operating while intoxicated in Racine County on Friday, March 19.

Authorities said there were three kids in the car -- ages 1, 3 and 7. He was also cited for driving without a valid driver's license and for failure to carry car insurance.

A news release states the man was stopped for driving over 90 mph on northbound I-41. The inspector smelled marijuana, prompting a field sobriety test. 

If convicted, it would be the man's first OWI offense, according to WSP. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

