Detroit man arrested for OWI in Racine County, had 3 kids in car

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 27-year-old Detroit man for operating while intoxicated in Racine County on Friday, March 19.

Authorities said there were three kids in the car -- ages 1, 3 and 7. He was also cited for driving without a valid driver's license and for failure to carry car insurance.

A news release states the man was stopped for driving over 90 mph on northbound I-41. The inspector smelled marijuana, prompting a field sobriety test.

If convicted, it would be the man's first OWI offense, according to WSP. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

