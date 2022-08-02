Wisconsin State Park sticker; Brookfield East senior wins design contest

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2 that Brookfield East High School senior Brooke Salomone is the winner of the 2023 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest winner.

Salomone's design features a compass with different recreational themes available throughout Wisconsin’s state park system. The winning design will be printed on state park and forest annual vehicle admission stickers and will be displayed on more than 500,000 vehicles.

Salomone will receive an engraved plaque and a 2023 annual vehicle admission sticker featuring the design when the stickers become available in December. Salomone’s design was selected from more than 250 entries.

A news release said the annual DNR-sponsored design contest, now in its 32nd year, is open to artwork submissions from high school-age students attending Wisconsin's public, private or parochial schools or home-schools.

The second place winner is Evan Saunders, of Waupaca High School, whose entry featured a bicycle in the woods. Taking third place was Yushan Zeng of South Milwaukee High School whose entry featured a parent and baby fox.

The 2023 Honorable Mentions are:

Chase Reyer, Oshkosh North High School

Madeleine Alderks, iForward Wisconsin

Nyla Stelsel, Waupun High School

Grace Horky, Cedarburg High School

Lydia Ashbrenner, Merrill High School

Kenny Power, Xavier High School

Ronan Wolfe, Watertown High School

Vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state park, forest and recreation area properties across Wisconsin. Stickers are required on all motor vehicles entering state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker.

Annual admission stickers cost $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A family with more than one vehicle registered to the same household may purchase additional state park stickers for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents aged 65 or older.

State vehicle admission sticker revenues operationally fund the Wisconsin State Park System. The 2023 stickers will go on sale in December. Stickers are available for purchase online, at state park system properties and at DNR service centers.

Materials for the 2024 sticker design contest are now available, and students can submit entries through midnight April 30, 2023. More information regarding contest guidelines is available.