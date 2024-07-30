Wisconsin State Fair food; Saz's in thick of busy catering season

The Wisconsin State Fair is one of the area's most popular summer events. One catering group has served almost all of them.

Saz's Hospitality Group has two booths at the state fair. With a busy 11 days ahead, the phrase "all hands on deck" is no cliché here.

"We’re out here pretty much from sun up to sun down," said Saz's Curt Kluth. "They haven’t had a day off since, honestly, probably before June, so they’ve been rolling it out with us."

Kluth said in Saz's 48 years of business, this summer has been the busiest yet. The hospitality group has served dozens of events – including Polish Fest, Bastille Days and Summerfest. Then there was the Republican National Convention and Northwestern Mutual Conference.

"It’s been nonstop," Kluth said.

Saz's High Life Pavilion at Wisconsin State Fair Park

So how do they keep going? A lot of additional help.

"We have a team of over 500 people that join us during the summer and a core group of about 20 folks that are with us every day," said Kluth.

Tuesday, workers were busy ahead of the crowds that will arrive for Thursday's fair opener.

"We’re part of the community, and we try to really support all the ethnic events down on the lakefront and everything out here at the fair park," said Kluth.

Kluth calls it a labor of love that keeps them wide awake and hustling – for now.

"At the end of the summer it’s a good time for a nap, that’s for sure," he said.

After the Wisconsin State Fair, Saz's will be at Irish Fest, Harvest Fest, A La Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo and more in between.