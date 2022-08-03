Wisconsin State Fair ride inspections on eve of opening

The 171st Wisconsin State Fair starts Thursday, Aug. 4, but before the doors open, one final safety check of the State Fair rides took place Wednesday.

There are more than 40 rides at the state fair this year. The rides undergo multiple inspections before anyone gets on.

FILE - Wisconsin State Fair gate. (Wisconsin State Fair)

Third-party inspectors crisscross Spin City, double-checking the nearly 40 attractions at this year's fair.

In addition to the inspectors, the Department of Safety and Professional Services (DPS) comes out to do another round of safety checks.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. The fair runs through Aug. 14.