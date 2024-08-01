Wisconsin State Fair opens; check out food, entertainment

Family fun, educational activities
Brooke Casey, Wisconsin State Fair Superintendent, talks about family fun activities.
The Wisconsin State Fair is back! Brian Kramp gets a look at this year's food, entertainment and more.
Search for food and beverage items at Wisconsin State Fair with ease using the Food Finder tool on the fair's website.
Additionally, buying tickets online can save time. For details on hours that the Wisconsin State Fair is open, check out the fair's hours of operation page.
Presenting Sponsor for Wisconsin State Fair
Tamara Tomczyk, UScellular joins FOX6 WakeUp with all the details.
Blue Ribbon Brownie ATM + milk flavors
Anna Zeck, Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation, talks Blue Ribbon Brownie ATM in Original Cream Puff Pavilion.
Cirque at the fair back with an all-new show
Kristi Chuckel, Wisconsin State Fair, Director of Public Affairs, talks about the Big Top Tent.
100 years of Original Cream Puffs, production in action
Colton Grebe has the inside scoop on the Original Cream Puffs.
Street Entertainer
Brant the FireGuy joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about his show.