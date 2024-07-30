Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday; 173 years of tradition

By
Published  July 30, 2024 7:29am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

FOX6 giving away hundreds of free cream puffs

Brian Kramp has an early start this morning with the first person in line for today’s giveaway.

The Wisconsin State Fair starts Thursday and will celebrate 173 years of tradition while hoping to welcome over one million fair goers. 

Brian Kramp has details on what to expect over its eleven-day run.

Fairest of the Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday.

Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs

Brian Kramp has an early start this morning with the first person in line for today’s giveaway.

Save money on tickets to this year’s State Fair

Brian Kramp has details on a few admission promotions for the upcoming 11 days of the fair.

Special promotion at the Fair

Wisconsin State Fair is back for 11 days later this week and if you’re hoping to get in at a discounted rate, Hunger Task Force and Piggly Wiggly can help, if you help them.

Loaded Baked Potato Churro

Brian Kramp is with one of the Sporkie finalists that’s bringing a Loaded Baked Potato Churro to the contest.

Unique food on a stick

Brian Kramp is sampling a spiral-cut pickle that’s deep fried and ready to devour.

.