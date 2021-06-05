Wisconsin State Fair hiring multiple positions

article

Wisconsin State Fair organizers held a job fair Saturday, June 5 – looking for staff to help make the 2021 celebration a success.

It takes hundreds of people to run the fair, so there are a lot of openings. Jobs include ushers, ticket sellers, barn laborers and public safety officers.

Anyone who wants to apply needs to be at least 16 years old.

"People are so excited to have the State Fair back, we're excited to see staff, see smiling faces, recruit some new blood to help us work here and excited to be what we think might be the biggest event coming back in August," said Samantha Dennis with Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The hiring center will open June 16. The fair is taking place Aug. 5-15.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.