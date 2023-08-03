Wisconsin State Fair favorites: Rookie, veteran visitors weigh in

Whether it's the Wisconsin State Fair Ferris wheel, lemonade or any one of the many fried food options, everyone has a favorite.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the first day of the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair, rookie and veteran visitors shared theirs.

"I feel good because I waited a long time," said Kimora Moy. "You wait a long time for the fair to come."

On the first day of the fair, some weren't playing around.

Mona Boswell and Misty Brewer

"We just came for the food," said Mona Boswell.

"She’s here for the food," said Misty Brewer.

"We have corn dogs and cheese curds," said Brewer.

"Potato chips, potatoes," said Boswell.

"And Cream Puffs," said Brewer.

"Probably the fried Oreos," said Kamerah Taylor.

"The Mexican corn," said Nijeriah Ellis. "That’s my favorite food."

Wisconsin State Fair

"The lemonade," said Dana and Rose Kiesling.

"The lemonade is good," said Ellis.

While some shared their favorite foods, others pointed to the rides.

"I like the Tornado," said Shavez and Lawanda Austin.

"It’s the slingshot and shoots you in the air," said Ellis.

"The Zipper," said Moy. "I like it because it’s crazy, for real."

Even on a hot first day, guests enjoyed the ride.

Kimerah Taylor

"It’s like, a good vibe," said Taylor. "It’s just a lot of fun."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Everyone talking and enjoying themselves and spending a whole bunch of money on foods and drinks and stuff," said Shavez Alston.

The fair itself is a Wisconsin favorite and runs through Aug. 13.

Wisconsin State Fair

"Enjoy the rides, and have fun," said Shavez Alson.