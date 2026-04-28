Wisconsin State Fair: 2026 Sporkies, Drinkies finalists revealed

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The Brief The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair has selected eight Sporkies food finalists and four Drinkies beverage finalists from a competitive field of entries. A panel of celebrity judges will crown the winners of the Golden Spork and Golden Cup on Tuesday, August 4. All entries will be available for purchase during the fair, with finalists identified by massive 13-foot statues at their vendor locations.



The Wisconsin State Fair revealed on Tuesday, April 28, the 2026 Sporkies and Drinkies Finalists.

Finalists revealed

What we know:

Eight Sporkies finalists have been selected from 29 mouth-watering entries, and four Drinkies finalists have been selected from 24 thirst-quenching mixers.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, a panel of celebrity judges (to be revealed at a later date) will sample each dish and drink to determine who will take home the coveted Golden Spork and Cup. The winners will not only earn the best bragging rights in the state, but also proudly serve up thousands of the winning items over the 11 days of the Wisconsin State Fair.

And the finalists are…

Dig deeper:

DRINKIES

Hot Honey Chicken Lemonade – Deep-Fried Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick

Sip on fresh-squeezed lemonade, sweetened with Mike’s Hot Honey and garnished with two sweet hot honey battered chicken nuggets. Did we mention that the iced Hot Honey Chicken Lemonade is served with honey popping juice pearls, too? The mix of hot, sweet and cold has never tasted better!

Tilt-a-Spritz – Old Fashioned Sipper Club

Tilt-a-Spritz is a playful nod to the State Fair’s iconic SpinCity! And like the ride itself, it’s designed to be an experience from the very first moment. The bright ruby grapefruit and key lime juices deliver a vibrant citrus flavor with ginger beer effervescence for a crisp finish. Sealed in a smoke box with hickory and torched rosemary, open the door to reveal a dramatic cloud before the first sip.

Color-Changing Swamp Juice – All Things Jerky

Color-Changing Swamp Juice brings a splash of fun as Fairgoers inject the "swamp potion" into the blue raspberry lemonade and watch it change colors right before their eyes! Gummy gators lurk below while candy frogs hop on top for a wildly playful treat as the swamp comes alive with a crackling Pop Rocks rim.

Cookie Butter Coffee Float – Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts

Follow the cookie butter craze to the Cookie Butter Coffee Float! This float blends delicious vanilla ice cream and cookie butter-infused iced coffee to create a refreshing, indulgent drink. Topped with a Biscoff cookie crumble rim, drizzled with cookie butter drizzle and garnished with a Biscoff cookie – yum!

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SPORKIES

Bayou Crunch Cup – Exotic Meat Grill

Bayou Crunch Cup is a towering cup of southern comfort, stacked with crispy sidewinder fries, Cajun slaw and tender alligator nuggets. Breaded crawfish bites and a rich comeback sauce add a bold, zesty kick in every layer. Finish this dish off with pickled okra and a whole crawfish on top for big bayou flavor and a true Fair wow factor.

Cream City Cone – WürstBar

The Cream City Cone is a handheld creation that delivers a flavorful, fully loaded bite from the top down. This warm, buttery pretzel cone is dipped in Milwaukee Pretzel Company Dill Pickle Mustard, packed with a savory mix of bratwurst, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, and melted cheddar, and then topped with a breaded white cheddar cheese curd and more mustard. It’s a brat … in a cone … and somehow, it all makes perfect sense!

Tinga Tango Chicharrones – Blue Moon Tavern at the Park

Tinga Tango Chicharrones is a dish created to be the ultimate sweet-heat showstopper. A savory stack of house-made crispy honey-habanero pork rinds topped with smoky chicken tinga, tangy pickled red onions, creamy queso fresco, cotija cheese, sweet and spicy candied jalapeños, and fresh cilantro. Finished with a drizzle of silky cilantro-lime crema and served with vibrant salsa verde for dipping, drizzling, and devouring.

Porky Puff – Bud Pavillion

The Porky Puff is a golden, flaky puff pastry filled with tender pulled pork, house-made zesty peach filling, layered with creamy garlic and herb cheese for a rich, savory bite. Baked until light and crispy, finished with a drizzle of hot honey, and a sprinkle of mustard seeds, this Puff delivers the perfect balance of sweet heat and tang. Handheld and packed with bold flavor, it’s an easy-to-eat indulgence that hits every note in one irresistible square!

Deep-Fried Horchata Balls – Badger Bites

Deep-Fried Horchata Balls are an indulgent, sweet luxury! These bites are dusted in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with rich dulce de leche sauce, chocolate sauce, then topped with mini chocolate chips, toasted coconut and sweet fried plantain chips for the ultimate dessert!

Sweet Lemon Berry Cheese Curds – Saz’s BBQ

Sweet Lemon Berry Cheese Curds feature Ellsworth Creamery white cheddar cheese curds fried to crispy, cheesy perfection then tossed in a cinnamon-sugar mix. Add a sweet raspberry sauce over the cheese curds and finish the dish with a side of homemade sweet lemon zest cream whip for a dish that is somehow sweet, salty and crisp, but also so refreshing.

Al Pastor Pizza – Charlie’s Pizza

The Al Pastor Pizza is loaded with tender, marinated al pastor pork, melty mozzarella cheese, and juicy pineapple for the perfect balance of savory and sweet. It’s finished with fresh cilantro, white onion, lime and a signature special sauce, bringing a bright, zesty kick to every bite. Crafted on a perfectly crisp crust, this pizza delivers bold, unforgettable flavors in every bite.

Birria Flamin' Bombs – Fiesta Grill & Cantina

The Birria Flamin’ Bombs were created as a crazy twist on a fan-favorite meal that showcases rich, delicious flavors! These crispy bombs are filled with slow-cooked beef birria, cilantro, onion, and melted mozzarella cheese, then coated in a savory seasoned breadcrumb blend and served with a birria consommé for dipping with a side of creamy chipotle aioli.

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Get ready to dive in

What you can do:

All the Sporkies and Drinkies items entered will be available for purchase during the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair. A massive 13-foot Spork or Drinkie statue will be displayed at all finalists’ locations to help commemorate that prize-winning creation. All vendors who entered either competition will display a sticker at their State Fair location(s). See a full list of The Sporkies and Drinkies items.