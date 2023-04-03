Wisconsin spring election: Dems, GOP canvass until polls close

From Milwaukee's north side to the south side, Democrats and Republicans canvassed neighborhoods on Monday, April 3, the eve of Wisconsin's spring election.

"We’re mostly just trying to get people to know who Dan Kelly is before (Tuesday's) election," said Hilario de Leon, Republican Party of Milwaukee County chair.

The eyes of the nation are on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

"My colleagues have gotten great responses to Judge Janet," said Mark Griffin, working with Wisconsin Democrats.

Voters will decide between Judge Janet Protasiewicz and former Justice Daniel Kelly. Some of the key issues the future justice will weigh in on are abortion rights and voting maps.

"As goes Wisconsin, goes the nation," said de Leon.

Some volunteers flew in to help canvass.

"We have folks from the East Coast, the Bay Area and Texas, so yeah, it’s a national election," said Griffin.

When you head out to cast your vote, you'll to bring need a few things.

"When they go to vote, make sure you bring your photo ID with you," said Claire Woodall-Vogg, Milwaukee Election Commission executive director. "It does not have to have your current address, but if you need to make an address update, then you are going to want to bring something like a utility bill, bank statement, a lease that has a current address on it."

You can register to vote on the same day as the election in Wisconsin.

"We’re going to continue to be out here and talk to as many people as we can," said de Leon.

Volunteers said they plan to canvass until polls close.

"I think viewers should keep in mind they have the power they have the right they need to get out and vote," said Akilah Monifa, flew in from Oakland, California to volunteer with Wisconsin Democrats.