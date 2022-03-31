Wisconsin spring election: School referenda up for votes

Several southeastern Wisconsin communities will vote on education in the Tuesday, April 5 election.

For voters, it means deciding on whether to potentially spend millions of dollars.

A list of education-related referenda is available below, in alphabetical order.

Cedar Grove-Belgium

"Be it resolved by the School Board of Cedar Grove-Belgium Area School District, Sheboygan and Ozaukee Counties, Wisconsin, that there shall be issued, pursuant to Chapter 67, Wisconsin Statutes, General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $21,500,000 for the purpose of paying the cost of improvements to the elementary/middle and high school buildings and grounds including renovations to the high school technical education, family and consumer science and STEM classrooms and labs; creating elementary music and special education classrooms; auditorium, pool and middle school kitchen and gymnasium renovations; replacements and upgrades to building systems, roofing, flooring, technology and safety; and equipment acquisition related to said projects.

"Shall the foregoing resolution of the School Board of the Cedar Grove-Belgium Area School District be approved?"

Fox Point-Bayside

"Shall the Joint School District Number 2, Villages of Fox Point and Bayside, Milwaukee and Ozaukee Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $58,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of: construction of a new Bayside Middle School on the existing site and removal of the current building; renovations, safety, security, accessibility, basic building systems and infrastructure improvements at Stormonth Elementary School; site improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?"

Hartford

"Shall the Hartford Union High School District, Washington and Dodge Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $12,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of an outdoor school facility improvement project consisting of: constructing, upgrading, renovating and equipping athletic fields and other facilities?"

Muskego-Norway

"Question Number I: Shall the Muskego-Norway School District, Waukesha and Racine Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $27,800,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: construction of an addition for technical education, science, technology, engineering and math areas, and renovations at the High School; construction of an addition and renovations for a gymnasium and conversion of the current gymnasium into a cafeteria at Lakeview Elementary School; site improvements; and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment."

Nicolet

"Shall the Nicolet Union High School District, Milwaukee and Ozaukee Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $77,400,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project at Nicolet Union High School consisting of: safety, security and accessibility updates; building systems and infrastructure improvements; construction of additions, renovations and improvements, including to classrooms and labs; construction of and improvements to outdoor physical education and athletic facilities; site improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?"

Raymond

"Shall the School District Number 14, Town of Raymond, Racine County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $14,800,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at Raymond School consisting of: safety, security, building systems, infrastructure, ADA compliance and site improvements; construction of an addition for a secure entrance, offices, kitchen/cafeteria and multi-use space, renovations, including classrooms and a STEAM lab; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?"

Salem

"Shall the Salem School District, Kenosha County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,500,000 per year beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of general operational costs and maintaining educational programming?"

Trevor-Wilmot

"Shall the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District, Kenosha County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $800,000 per year beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining current class sizes, educational programs and services, and meeting current district expenses?"

Waterford

"Shall the Waterford Union High School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $19,750,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the district building and grounds consisting of: building systems, capital maintenance, safety, security and site improvements; renovations and building modernization; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?"

"Shall the School District of West Allis-West Milwaukee, et al., Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $149,800,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project to create a single comprehensive high school at a current district high school site, consisting of: safety, security, building systems and infrastructure updates; construction of additions, renovations and improvements, including additions for classrooms, a library, a cafeteria, a gymnasium and an auditorium; site improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?"

Wheatland-Brighton-Randall-Salem

"Shall the Joint School District Number 1, Towns of Wheatland, Brighton, Randall and Salem, Kenosha County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $525,000 per year, for the 2022-2023 school year through the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining the current level of educational programming and operating the District?"