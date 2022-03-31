Open Record: A Matter of Trust

A Milwaukee therapist is accused of sexually exploiting his clients. Now, a FOX6 investigation raises serious questions about how he got a counseling license in the first place. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains how he uncovered a disturbing series of arrests and the legal obstacles that may have kept the state's licensing agency in the dark. Plus, hear what advocates for victims of sexual violence have to say about the whole thing.

