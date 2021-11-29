Wisconsin Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day; motorists urged to stay safe

article

Monday, Nov. 29 is Snowplow Driver Appreciate Day in Wisconsin – and motorists are urged to show appreciation by giving snowplow drivers space to safely do their job.

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says for more than 100 years, this state has maintained a unique partnership with the state’s 72 county highway departments.

During the winter, county highway workers help keep the state highway systems safe by providing snow plowing, salting, and liquid applications. WisDOT works with Wisconsin counties year-round to establish best practices and test new tools for safety and efficiency.

Every driver can thank Wisconsin plow drivers by staying safe on the road this winter – adhering to these tips:

Before traveling, call 511 or go online to check on road conditions and possible incidents. Consider downloading the 511 Wisconsin smartphone app.

Buckle up, phone down. Watch what’s happening ahead of you and allow plenty of following distance.

Most traffic crashes in winter are caused by drivers going too fast for conditions. Posted speed limits apply when travel conditions are ideal. Drivers are advised to slow down when roads are slick or visibility is reduced.

Stay at least 200 feet behind a working snowplow. Make sure that you can see the plow’s mirrors to ensure the driver can see you.

If you must pass, be careful. Snowplows often create a cloud of snow that can obscure vision. Remember that road conditions in front of the plow will likely be worse.

Don’t be over-confident if you operate a four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicle. They still require a considerable distance to stop on slick roadways.

During major winter storms, postpone or cancel your trip. Stranded motorists and vehicles become hazards that interfere with snow removal efforts.