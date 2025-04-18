Southeast Wisconsin severe thunderstorm watch, warnings Friday

article

The Brief A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 a.m. for parts of SE Wisconsin on Friday, April 18. A strong low will pass over our area on Friday and into Saturday morning. Once the cold front clears later on Friday, the risk of storms diminishes and the weekend looks calmer but also cooler with highs in the 50s.



The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southeast Wisconsin until 11 a.m. Friday, April 18.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

What we know:

The severe thunderstorm watch will impact the following counties: Jefferson, Washington, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Dodge, and Kenosha.

A strong low will pass over our area on Friday and into Saturday morning. The warm front will push highs into the 70s but help to generate strong to severe storms. Once the cold front clears later on Friday, the risk of storms diminishes and the weekend looks calmer but also cooler with highs in the 50s.

Severe thunderstorm watch (April 18, 2025)

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 8:15 a.m. for the following areas: Dodge County, Walworth County, Washington County, Jefferson County, Ozaukee County, Waukesha County, and Milwaukee County.

