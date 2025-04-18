Southeast Wisconsin severe thunderstorm watch, warnings Friday
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southeast Wisconsin until 11 a.m. Friday, April 18.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
What we know:
The severe thunderstorm watch will impact the following counties: Jefferson, Washington, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Dodge, and Kenosha.
A strong low will pass over our area on Friday and into Saturday morning. The warm front will push highs into the 70s but help to generate strong to severe storms. Once the cold front clears later on Friday, the risk of storms diminishes and the weekend looks calmer but also cooler with highs in the 50s.
Severe thunderstorm watch (April 18, 2025)
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 8:15 a.m. for the following areas: Dodge County, Walworth County, Washington County, Jefferson County, Ozaukee County, Waukesha County, and Milwaukee County.
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.