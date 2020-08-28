Wisconsin Senate to convene for special session 'in light of' Kenosha events

article

Wisconsin State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald on Friday, Aug. 28 announced that the senate will convene for a special session on Monday, Aug. 31 "in light of events that have transpired" in Kenosha.

On Sunday, Aug. 23, Jacob Blake was shot in the back by Kenosha police. The shooting has since led to peaceful protests and unrest. Amid that unrest, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged in the fatal shooting of two protesters.

The session will entail gaveling-in and then leaving the session open. There will be no votes and no debate. The process, Sen. Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) said, could take months.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday signed an executive order calling on the Wisconsin State Legislature to convene for a special session on policing accountability and transparency.

On Thursday, Gov. Evers spoke in Kenosha, addressing the importance of freedom of speech amid current events. The governor noted that the actions of Rittenhouse marginalize that freedom.

Full statement from Senate Majority Leader Fitzgerald (R-Juneau):

“In light of the events that have transpired this week in Kenosha, the senate will convene a special session of the legislature on Monday, August 31st.

“In addition to the series of bills that Governor Evers has asked the legislature to consider, Senator Wanggaard of Racine has released a package of bills aimed at increasing transparency and community involvement into law enforcement. Combined with the newly-created Speaker’s Task Force on the topic, there will be dozens of proposals that the legislature will work through in the coming months.

“I would also like to see legislation developed that creates enhanced penalties for violence perpetrated against police, firefighters, and EMT’s. The riots in Kenosha and Madison this week further demonstrated that first responders are performing their public service duties at great risk to their personal safety.

“We look forward to a productive dialogue on how to improve law enforcement standards while at the same time ensuring police officers have the resources they need to keep our communities safe.”