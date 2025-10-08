Wisconsin Senate control up for grabs, Democrats unveil policy plan

The Brief Control of the Wisconsin Senate will be up for grabs next year. Republicans have controlled both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature since 2011. Democrats unveiled a plan, "Affordable Wisconsin." Republicans also said they'll fight to lower costs.



Control of the Wisconsin Senate will be up for grabs next year, and with competing visions for the state's future, both sides are already trying to win your vote.

District maps

The backstory:

Republicans have controlled both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature since 2011, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against GOP-drawn district maps. Under new maps, the once-Republican supermajority in the Senate dwindled.

Right now, of the 33 Wisconsin Senate seats, Republicans hold 18 to Democrats' 15. It means Democrats need to flip just two seats to win control.

Wisconsin Senate seats

Three of the Republican-held seats up for reelection in 2026 were districts that Kamala Harris won in 2024 – battleground districts in the battleground state.

Those include the 5th District – which covers parts of Brookfield, Elm Grove, Wauwatosa and West Allis – and the 21st District – which covers parts of Franklin and Racine. Republicans have to defend those seats and look to pick up the 31st District in Eau Claire.

‘Affordable Wisconsin’

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Democratic senators unveiled what they hope will be their winning policy plan. They call it "Affordable Wisconsin," pointing out rising costs.

"The rise of energy costs is another growing concern that is sure to be top-of-mind for families across Wisconsin," said State Sen. Jodi Habush Sinykin (D-Whitefish Bay).

"Sixty-five percent of families are saying they are just getting by and they are struggling," said Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton).

When it comes to housing costs, Hesselbein said they already have a plan out there.

Wisconsin Capitol, Madison

"We think we need a hearing on that, but I think we're going to be having a robust conversation in this caucus later this week," she said.

One of those ideas is expanding the homestead tax credit, which right now maxes out at about $1,100.

Democrats said they back the Child Care Counts program. It gives money to child care providers to keep staff and stay open.

"Wisconsin is facing a child care crisis that is independent of region and political affiliation," said State Sen. Sarah Keyeski (D-Lodi). "The simple fact is that there are not enough viable child care options out there for working families. The care that does exist is far too expensive, thus unaffordable to most."

Democrats also back free breakfast and lunch for all Wisconsin students.

"The healthy school meals for all bill would fill kids' bellies for breakfast and lunch, and this would increase learning outcomes and save parents money," said State Rep. Jenna Jacobson (D-Oregon), who is running for a senate seat.

FOX6 asked Democrats how they would pay for programs – such as school meals and Child Care Counts.

"When we were working on the budget negotiations with the Republicans we had plans to pay for that, and I think that we can start looking and be creative with that," said Hesselbein.

FOX6 also asked if highers taxes for the wealthiest people in Wisconsin would be an option. Hesselbein said: "I think we can look at all things around the table. We're happy to have those conversations."

Republicans respond

The other side:

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) countered.

"The Senate Democrats propose nothing but meaningless platitudes and finger pointing as Gov. Evers uses the rulemaking process to increase costs and regulations on farmers and businesses across the state," he said in a statement.

Wisconsin Senate chambers at Capitol

The Republican added:

"The Senate Republican majority has delivered the two largest tax cuts in state history for the middle class and retirees while eliminating the personal property tax and the sales tax on residential utility bills. We will continue to fight for lower costs and prosperity for Wisconsin families while the Democrats tout their unsubstantial website."

Senate Democrats said they will take their agenda on the road, adding that the plan is to get more ideas from the people and turn those ideas into bills with the goal of lowering costs.

Republicans also said they'll fight to lower costs.