Wisconsin police chokeholds ban, other changes debated at hearing

As Wisconsin lawmakers debate banning chokeholds, part of seven bipartisan Senate bills to change policing in the state, a hearing incorporated public comment Thursday, March 18.

The Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee usually meets in Madison. However, Thursday's hearing was held at UW-Milwaukee -- and police chiefs and activists spoke passionately for and against the bills.

Chokeholds got the most attention Thursday in Milwaukee, where a former police officer is charged with murder -- accused of choking someone while off duty in 2020.

One of the Senate bills states police departments may not allow chokehold "except in life-threatening situations or in self-defense."

Jefferson Police Chief Kenneth Pileggi

Jefferson Police Chief Kenneth Pileggi shared a personal story during the hearing.

Advertisement

"I was on the ground on my back in a losing position in a ditch, in gravel and dirt, fighting and fighting and all of sudden I felt the tugging on my gun," Pileggi said.

Then, Pileggi did something Wisconsin police academies don't teach; he used a chokehold.

"I went into a grapple mode, and I jumped on this guy and I put my arm around his kneck and I started pulling back because I thought this guy is going to kill me," said Pileggi.

West Allis Police Chief Patrick Mitchell

West Allis Police Chief Patrick Mitchell, who is also president of the Wisconsin Police Chiefs Association, allowed an exemption to the proposed chokehold ban.

"If the state of Wisconsin says that chokeholds can never be a part of that equation, you’re increasing the chances that the officer will use their firearm," Mitchell said.

However, concerned residents said there should be no exemptions.

"The fact that there isn’t a complete ban on chokeholds is concerning to me. We have heard on numerous occasions police officers use fearing for their life as an excuse for murder," Kamila Ahmed said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

State Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) sponsors the bill, along with Republicans.

"If we were to do this, we would not be in the same place that we are now, which does not document that they are prohibited in the state of Wisconsin," Taylor said.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Van Wanggaard, a former police officer, told FOX6 News he hopes the Senate will vote on the seven bills in May -- the same month that hosts National Police Week.

The proposals also would make changes to Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission.