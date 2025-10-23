Wisconsin sees first Safe Haven baby box surrender at Racine fire station

The Brief A healthy baby girl was safely surrendered in Racine, marking the first use of a Safe Haven baby box in Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s Safe Haven law, signed in 2023, allows parents to surrender infants at fire stations or in baby boxes without facing abandonment charges. Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey says the effort ensures parents in crisis have safe options and prevents infant abandonment.



For the first time in Wisconsin, a newborn has been safely and legally surrendered using a fire station’s baby box, officials said.

What we know:

The milestone comes two years after Gov. Tony Evers signed the state’s Safe Haven law, which allows parents to anonymously surrender infants to emergency responders or by placing them in designated baby boxes at fire stations.

What they're saying:

"They basically said, ‘I want what is best for my child and it’s not me,’" said Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Kelsey called the surrender a selfless and heroic act.

"Anytime a baby is saved in a box, it’s just an amazing opportunity for this child but also the parent," she said.

The first case in Wisconsin happened last week, when a healthy baby girl was placed in a baby box at Racine Fire Station 4. She was immediately transported to a hospital for care.

"If she is out there and she is listening, first we want to tell her thank you," Kelsey said. "Thank you for trusting us with her child."

Dig deeper:

The Racine box is one of seven across the state, installed in 2023 after the governor signed the legislation. More than 390 baby boxes now exist in 23 states, according to the organization, which also runs a 24/7 hotline for parents in crisis.

Kelsey said the mission is personal, and it’s a step toward making a difference.

"Back in 1973, there was no Safe Haven law, and a scared 17-year-old girl abandoned her child two hours after her child was born, and that child was me," she said. "I couldn’t change what happened to me, but I could definitely change what happens to other women who find themselves in the same situation."