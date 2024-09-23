Wisconsin school safety; AG Kaul meets with Kenosha students

The Brief Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul met with Kenosha students on Monday, Sept. 23. They discussed safety in schools – and talked about what makes students feel safe.



Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul visited Kenosha Unified School District on Monday, Sept. 23 to talk about safety in schools.

Kaul and the Office of School Safety Executive Director with the Wisconsin Department of Justice met with students. They led a discussion on what makes the students feel safe.

"One topic that came up was the importance of having strong relationships between students and trusted adults; whether it's counselors or teachers," Kaul said. "Having people who they can talk to, who can hear them, who could address concerns that they have, who they could talk to about challenges they're facing or mental health issues. Those are all parts of making sure students feel heard and safe."

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

Kaul said there will be more visits to schools across Wisconsin this fall.