Wisconsin school, district report cards for 2024-25 released

Wisconsin grades schools and districts. The latest information released on Tuesday, Nov. 11, shows 94% of districts are meeting or exceeding expectations.

Schools, district report cards

What we know:

Wisconsin grades each district on a five-star system – five stars for significantly exceeding expectations. The breakdown is as follows:

29 districts rated five stars (significantly exceeding expectations)

151 districts rated four stars (exceeding expectations)

175 districts rated three stars (meeting expectations)

23 districts rated two stars (meeting few expectations)

0 districts rated one star (failing to meet expectations)

What they're saying:

"The report cards are too easy. DPI is too easy a grader. For instance, there's not a single one-star district in all of Wisconsin, not Milwaukee, not Beloit, not Racine, not Menominee. And I think everybody can think of a few districts in Wisconsin that fail to meet expectations," said Quinton Klabon from the Institute for Forming Government.

"The purpose of these report cards is to inform communities about how their schools and their districts are doing. And also, it’s a really valuable tool for schools and districts to use to see things they may be doing right and are they may need more intervention in," said Christopher Bucher of the Wisconsin DPI.

Milwaukee Public Schools

Local perspective:

In last year's school district report cards, Milwaukee was rated three stars. This year, it's a two-star rating.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

However, the actual percentage rating was one point higher. How could that be? That is because this year, there are new benchmarks for how to get each of the different grades.

"Overall, accountability scores from this year cannot directly be compared to prior years. Although the underlying data like absenteeism, graduation rates and other data do remain comparable," Bucher said. "We encourage everyone to use caution when making comparisons to past report cards. Again, this year’s results should be viewed as a fresh starting point under the new benchmarks."

Check your schools, districts

What you can do:

Where did your school district or school fall in the rating system? Check out the Wisconsin DPI website for the answer.