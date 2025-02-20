Wisconsin scam warnings for February 2025

The Brief If you get an unexpected package in the mail, it could be a brushing scam. You can file taxes early and securely to protect yourself from tax return identity theft. Artificial intelligence is being used to make romance scams more convincing.



Free isn't always a good thing. Sometimes, it's a red flag. Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, spoke to Contact 6 about three scams to watch out for in February.

Brushing scams

What they're saying:

An unexpected package on your doorstep isn't always a good thing. It could be what's called the "brushing scam."

"You have not ordered it. It's completely unexpected," said Reinen. "It's not a gift from someone."

Reinen said inside the package may be knockoff jewelry, beauty products or electronics. She said you got it for free to drive up the appearance of the scammer's online sales.

What to know about brushing scams

"They're trying to ‘brush up' their rating or their score on a website where the product has been purchased," said Reinen. "That way, they will have a higher rating."

The scammer might post fake reviews for the product using your name. Or, the package includes a QR code that takes you to a phishing website.

"We're very concerned that by going there and clicking anything, you could end up with malware or some sort of virus on your computer," said Reinen.

Tax return identity scams

What they're saying:

Another scam to watch out for in February is tax return identity theft.

"Some identity thieves get enough information that they can file a tax return in your name, using your information, but directing the return to the scammer," said Reinen.

What to know about tax return identity scams

What you can do:

You can lock down your information by filing taxes early. You should drop off your tax returns inside the post office, or file electronically using a secure Wi-Fi connection. You can also get an identity protection PIN number from the IRS and Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Place a security freeze on your credit report if you haven't already.

AI and romance scams

Be aware that scammers are using AI to make romance scams even more convincing. AI can be used to create fake photos. Chatbots can be used for connecting with potential victims.

Reinen said don't call for what's called "love bombing."

"That immediate interest," said Reinen. "Too much connection, too soon."

What to know about AI and romance scams

Red flags include any offers to invest money together, including in cryptocurrency. Be wary of any plans to meet up, especially ones thwarted by financial hurdles. Look at the person's history on the platform.

"Is it a short history or is it a long history?" asked Reinen. "If they haven't been on the platform for very long, this can be a scammer who just set up a profile."

Were you a scam victim?

What you can do:

If you've experienced these scams, let the state know; submit a complaint on the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection website.