Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama at Waukesha County Expo Center

If you have been looking to buy antiques, collectibles, crafts and food items, the Rummage-O-Rama flea market at the Waukesha County Expo Center has you covered. Michael Ranic joins us live from the expo center to tell us more about the event.
WAUKESHA, Wis. - You never know what unique items you may find at Rummage-O-Rama!
Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama is back at the Waukesha County Expo Center on Sunday, Oct. 12.
There you'll find more antiques, crafts, handmade goods, collectibles, and more!
It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are many different items and trinkets on sale this morning in the Rummage-O-Rama flea market at the Waukesha County Expo Center. Michael Ranic joined FOX6 WakeUp once again to show off one of the many vendors you can check out.
There is no shortage of antiques, collectibles, crafts, clothes, and food items at Rummage-O-Rama at the Waukesha County Expo Center. Michael Ranic shows us the variety of items you can buy.
It's a unique shopping experience at Rummage-O-Rama at the Waukesha County Expo Center. Michael Ranic is back with a look at what's all for sale.
.