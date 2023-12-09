Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin River rescue, police first called for airport disturbance

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Wisconsin River rescue of man who fell through ice (Courtesy: Wausau Police Department)

WAUSAU, Wis. - Wausau police said a man was rescued from the Wisconsin River after he fell through the ice Friday morning, Dec. 8.

In a Facebook post, police said they were first called just before noon for a report of a man climbing a fence for the Wausau Downtown Airport and running across the field into a wooded area. Less than 20 minutes later, as police searched the woods along the Wisconsin River, a 911 call came in.

Dispatch reported a man had gone through the ice near Bluegill Bay County Park – directly across the river from the airport.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Wausau Fire Department and other agencies responded. Police used a drone to find the man in the water, and boats were launched to rescue the man. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.