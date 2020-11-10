Wisconsin Republicans not ready to concede presidential race

One week after Election Day, Wisconsin Republicans say it is too early to congratulate Joe Biden, who was projected as president-elect on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The chairman of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, State Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison, said 1,000 people have contacted them to share worries about the election. He did not give concrete examples but says their investigation could use their subpoena power to get answers.

"I think that it’s important for us to hold off on making those assumptions, until we have more information until what the potential issues are," Tusler said.

From Washington D.C. to Madison, many Republicans are not ready to concede -- even though the Associated Press and FOX News have projected Biden as the president-elect.

Asked if he had congratulated Biden, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) said "no," because there is "nothing to congratulate him about."

"To my knowledge, there isn’t any state that has completed their canvass, so we can’t say Joe Biden is the President-elect," State Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-New Berlin).

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted that the ABC/Washington Post poll had him down in Wisconsin by 17 points -- but he says he won.

The Assembly's Campaign and Election Committee will be investigating this fall's election.

"Maybe there’s something there, maybe there’s not, but it’s really important for the integrity of our elections, for us to research and find out what there is and what there isn’t, and just be as transparent as possible," said Tusler.

Democrats, though, push back.

"Part of this is a coordinated and orchestrated attempt to try to give cover to Donald Trump's failed presidential bid," said Michelle Bryant, chair of the Black Caucus of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Actually, the unofficial results show the president losing Wisconsin by 20,000 votes. Still, Wisconsin State Assembly Republicans plan an investigation.

The latest conspiracy theory -- tweeted by the president's son, Eric Trump -- claimed that Rock County had a glitch that gave Biden the lead. Actually, it was a news organization that had accidentally flipped the numbers for Biden and Trump -- not the county.

"The minute you begin to allow type of thinking to seep into the way we go about our democratic process, it’s when it begins to break down," Bryant said. "I think it’s completely reckless and irresponsible for the speaker and members of the Republican Party to try to push this narrative."

Rock County's unofficial results page has stayed the same since Election Day, showing a Biden lead of 54 to 43. That shouldn't be a huge surprise, since the last time the county voted for a Republican was 1984.

The very same election that lead to a Joe Biden lead led to some Republican wins, including adding to the party's State Senate majority -- 21 to 11. Republicans still hold the majority in the State Assembly, too -- 60 to 36. There are three races that remain too close to call.

The Conservative Heritage Foundation's database of voter fraud lists six Wisconsin convictions from 2016 to now -- people convicted of double-voting or being ineligible.