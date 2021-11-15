Wisconsin Rep. David Bowen throws hat in Lt. Gov. race

State Representative David Bowen had a big announcement Monday in regards to his future in Wisconsin. He joins two other Democrats in the race for the next lieutenant governor.

"I am happy and honored to announce that I, David Bowen, want to be your next lieutenant governor, the 46th Lieutenant Governor of the State of Wisconsin…" said former State Rep. David Bowen.

Rep David Bowen throws his hat in the Lt. Gov. ring

David Bowen says being in politics was never his goal as a child. But now, after a decade of political experience, he’s taking the leap for higher office.

"I had folks that believed in me that I could do this work. And that’s what brings me from being a young person in many protests and opportunities to engage in social justice to now advocating in the halls of power. And to not only influence elected officials but to be next to them and to say we can get this done together," he said.

The 10th District state representative joins Democrats, Sen. Lena Taylor and State Rep. Sara Rodriguez in the race for lieutenant governor—a position he believes would give him a bigger voice for the people of Wisconsin.

"I think the governor can use a voice like mine directly next to him when he’s making really important decisions. The safety of all Wisconsinites is the utmost priority and also getting into communities and listening to them," he said.

Having open ears and creating unity being just a couple of his goals if he were to take office.

"I think the governor and I could be really great unifiers around the state," said Bowen.

Primary elections for lieutenant governor are next August and the winner will be placed on the ballot next to Governor Evers for the general election in 2022.

