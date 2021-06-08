Wisconsin relaunches COVID vaccine campaign, urges people to get shot

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Tuesday, June 8 the re-launch of You Stop the Spread , a statewide multimedia campaign to inform and encourage Wisconsinites to take action and get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.

A news release from the state says the campaign initially launched in September 2020 to raise awareness and promote good public health safety practices such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. The message has continued to evolve along with changing conditions in Wisconsin and a new round of ads began running in April.

The campaign will also use social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Since Wisconsin began vaccinating in December 2020, over 5.2 million doses have been administered in the state. Nearly half (48.6%) of the total population have received at least one dose, and 43.2% have been fully vaccinated. To find a vaccine provider near you, go to vaccines.gov or call 211 (or 877-947-2211).

To learn more about how the COVID-19 vaccines were developed, the science behind them, and to get answers to any of your other vaccine questions, you are invited to visit the DHS COVID-19 Vaccine page .