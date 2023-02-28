Wisconsin reckless driving: Tough penalties, help for police in new bills

Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing a pair of bills that could create harsher penalties for reckless driving – and more leeway for police to fight it.

The bills have bipartisan support, and lawmakers were clear on Tuesday, Feb. 28 – the two bills will not end the problem altogether. But they do see them as a step in the right direction.

Former Milwaukee alderman, now state Representative Bob Donovan of Greenfield co-authored both bills.

The first would double the fines for reckless driving in Wisconsin and elevate "reckless driving causing great bodily harm" to a class H felony. That would increase the potential prison time to six years.

The second bill enables cities, towns, and villages to give police the power to tow a reckless driver's car if the driver owns the vehicle and has a prior unpaid fine for reckless driving.

Donovan said Milwaukee is not the only area that would benefit from the bills.

State Rep. Bob Donovan

"I'm hoping every decent, hard-working, law-abiding citizen throughout the State of Wisconsin can say, ‘Yes!'" Donovan said. "We're tired of being the damn fools around here. We follow the law, and the people who don't aren't held accountable."

Tuesday's public hearing was the first by the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety on the matter. Officials also heard testimony from family members of reckless driving victims.