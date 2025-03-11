Wisconsin REAL ID reminders; new requirements start May 7, 2025
MILWAUKEE - Airline travelers will face new identification requirements to board their flights in 2025. The Wisconsin DMV and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will host a joint news conference at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday, March 11 ahead of the REAL ID deadline on May 7, 2025.
What is a REAL ID?
What we know:
Enforcement of the REAL ID Act begins May 7 – the regular Wisconsin driver's license or ID will no longer be accepted identification for domestic air travel or to enter a federal building or military base.
Travelers will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver license or state ID card or another acceptable form of identification (such as a passport).
Wisconsin’s driver licenses and ID cards have been REAL ID compliant since January 14, 2013. With renewals required every eight years, all Wisconsin residents have had the option to convert to a REAL ID.
You are invited to visit wisconsindmv.gov/REALID to learn about what documents are required to present at a DMV, start the application online, and make an appointment for service to make your trip as quick and convenient as possible.
Costs, requirements to get REAL ID
What we know:
Those who already have a driver license or ID may obtain a REAL ID-compliant card for $14 (the cost of a replacement driver license) or $16 for an ID card. There is no additional fee if the upgrade takes place at the same time as the renewal.
To obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, individuals must visit a Wisconsin DMV and bring the following original documents or a certified copy (not a photocopy, fax or scan):
- Proof of Name and Date of Birth
- Proof of Legal Presence in the U.S.
- Proof of Identity
- Proof of Name Change (if applicable)
- Proof of Social Security number
- Proof of Address
For a complete list of acceptable documents, visit wisconsindmv.gov/REALID.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.