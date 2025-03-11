Wisconsin REAL ID reminders; new requirements start May 7, 2025

article

The Brief WisDOT reminds residents that REAL ID requirements take effect on May 7, 2025. The REAL ID Act changes the identification requirements for boarding flights, entering federal buildings and more. If you need a REAL ID, there are steps you can take to begin the process.



Airline travelers will face new identification requirements to board their flights in 2025. The Wisconsin DMV and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will host a joint news conference at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday, March 11 ahead of the REAL ID deadline on May 7, 2025.

What is a REAL ID?

What we know:

Enforcement of the REAL ID Act begins May 7 – the regular Wisconsin driver's license or ID will no longer be accepted identification for domestic air travel or to enter a federal building or military base.

Travelers will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver license or state ID card or another acceptable form of identification (such as a passport).

Wisconsin’s driver licenses and ID cards have been REAL ID compliant since January 14, 2013. With renewals required every eight years, all Wisconsin residents have had the option to convert to a REAL ID.

You are invited to visit wisconsindmv.gov/REALID to learn about what documents are required to present at a DMV, start the application online, and make an appointment for service to make your trip as quick and convenient as possible.

Costs, requirements to get REAL ID

What we know:

Those who already have a driver license or ID may obtain a REAL ID-compliant card for $14 (the cost of a replacement driver license) or $16 for an ID card. There is no additional fee if the upgrade takes place at the same time as the renewal.

To obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, individuals must visit a Wisconsin DMV and bring the following original documents or a certified copy (not a photocopy, fax or scan):

For a complete list of acceptable documents, visit wisconsindmv.gov/REALID.