Wisconsin Rapids $50K winning Powerball ticket

article

For the third time in the last 30 days, a big winning Lottery ticket was purchased in Wisconsin Rapids when a $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was sold for the Monday, April 3drawing.

Purchased at Kwik Trip on Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids, the Powerball ticket matched four of five numbers (16-30-31-54-68) plus the Powerball (1).

Nicknamed the Paper City, Wisconsin Rapids has recently hosted two other big Lottery wins, including $350,000 SuperCash! winning tickets from the drawings on March 28 (Kwik Trip, 4611 8th St.) and March 3rd (Kwik Trip, 3030 Plover Rd.).

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize. All winning Lottery tickets need to be signed. Lottery tickets are bearer instruments; whoever signs the back of the ticket is considered the rightful owner.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, April 5th drawing is $170 million. The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130, while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338. Powerball drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional dollar.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

SuperCash! hosts daily drawings seven days a week. The odds of winning the SuperCash! top prize are 1 in 1,631,312. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing. SuperCash! offers two plays for $1 and has a doubler feature at no additional cost.