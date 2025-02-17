$500M Wisconsin prison overhaul proposed by Gov. Tony Evers

The Brief Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is proposing a roughly $500 million overhaul of the state's prison system. It would close two of the state's oldest prisons – Green Bay Correctional and Waupun Correctional. Lawmakers were given a briefing on the plans over the weekend. Republicans say they are optimistic.



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is proposing a roughly $500 million overhaul of the state's prison system. It would close two of the state's oldest prisons – Green Bay Correctional and Waupun Correctional.

What we know:

Waupun Correctional Institution is the state's oldest prison – and more than just a maximum security prison in the heart of the city.

"We didn't want our prison to close, not just because of the economic impact it has on Wilpon, which it does have, but it's also a big part of our heritage and our history," said Rohn Bishop, Waupun mayor.

In Allouez, they agree that Green Bay Correctional, the state's second oldest prison should close.

"The governor’s comments this weekend, we’ve proven something: democrats and republicans can agree on something," said Jim Rafter, Allouez Village President.

The two facilities are key parts of the governor's budget proposal that would overhaul the state's prison system.

What's in the plan?

Gov. Evers is calling for Green Bay Correctional Institution to close by 2029. He wants to rehab Waupun into a medium-security vocational village.

Problematic youth facilities Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake would be converted into medium-security for men.

Stanley Correctional would become a maximum security prison – and John Burke in Waupun would become a women's institution.

What they're saying:

For Waupun's mayor, the plan makes sense.

"If they can teach a skill and learn something in manufacturing while they're there, what a perfect place to come out. they're in the area, there's lots of manufacturing jobs in and around Waupun," Bishop said.

Evers said in a statement, his plan is the most cost-effective and safe plan to address long-standing concerns within the prison system – and not just rising maintenance costs.

"What was presented is promising. It is a realistic plan forward," said State Rep David Steffen (R-Howard).

Lawmakers were given a briefing on the plans over the weekend. Republicans say they are optimistic.

"A lot of thought was put into this. So I'm sure -- over the next month -- is going to be a lot of discussion on all the details, so we'll get a better idea. But I think everybody has an open mind because everybody wants to solve this," said State Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), Majority Caucus Chair & Judiciary and Public Safety Committee Chair.