Wisconsin poultry shows, exhibitions suspended; avian flu concern

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is suspending all poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets statewide through May 31. It is an effort to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

DATCP had already suspended poultry exhibitions in Jefferson County after a commercial farm was confirmed with HPAI.

A news release says poultry owners and those working with poultry are strongly encouraged to continue practicing strict biosecurity to protect their flocks. When possible, poultry owners are asked to keep their flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds.

Signs of HPAI in infected birds include:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, you are urged to contact DATCP at 608-224-4872 (business hours) or 800-943-0003 (after hours and weekend). Reports also can be emailed to datcpanimalimports@wisconsin.gov.

Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and North Carolina are just some of the states that have implemented similar restrictions on poultry events.