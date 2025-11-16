Wisconsin police officer run over, woman arrested for OWI

article

Appleton police arrested a woman who they said ran over an officer early Saturday morning, Nov. 15.

What they're saying:

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Police said officers were called about a "verbal disturbance" at a parking lot near Walnut and Lawrence.

When officers tried to talk with the woman, who was in a vehicle, police said she accelerated from a parking stall toward a group of people. She then accelerated a second time toward officers.

One of the officers was unable to get out of the way and was hit. Police said the officer fell to the ground, and the woman proceeded to drive over the officer's legs with both the front and rear driver's side tires.

The vehicle then fled the parking lot, but other Appleton police officers quickly found it. There was a short pursuit before the vehicle stopped, and the driver was taken into custody.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Little Chute, was booked into the Outagamie County Jail on multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated.