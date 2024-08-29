Wisconsin police chase of stolen SUV, speeds top 140 mph

Kenosha County sheriff's deputies were engaged on Wednesday, Aug. 28 in a high-speed police chase of a stolen SUV coming out Illinois – and Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) cameras captured the offender weaving in and out of traffic.

Kenosha County officials tell FOX6 News deputies picked up the stolen SUV traveling north on I-94 around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies tried to catch up to and stop the SUV, but were never able to get close – even with lights and sirens. That is because the SUV's speeds were estimated to be more that 140 miles per hour – while passing other motorists onto the shoulder.

The chase of the SUV was passed onto Wisconsin State Patrol and the Racine County Sheriff's Office – who assisted.

The pursuit was eventually terminated. However, WisDOT cameras followed the stolen SUV into Milwaukee County – where it got caught in evening rush hour traffic on westbound I-894.