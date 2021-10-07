Wisconsin poet laureate in Milwaukee for sold-out performance

In a show in Milwaukee Friday, Oct. 8, Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton plans to tackle race, equity, inclusion and more with a tasty conversation. Hamilton talked with FOX6 News about the delicious "Makin' Cake," and what it's like to take the stage again in her hometown.

"I'm nerve-cited," said Hamilton. "There have been so many years in developing this project, which started with a wild idea."

Hamilton's latest wild idea is titled "Makin' Cake." The show stirs things up, telling the American story of class, race and equity by slicing into the history of cake.

"The basic ingredients of cake all tell a story of access, of inclusion, of wealth and class," said Hamilton.

Hamilton talked about the sold-out show Friday, Oct. 8 at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. The 50-minute show, written and performed by Hamilton, features two bakers on stage and digital media.

"There are stories and archive footage that is projected," said Hamilton. "At the end, we have cake together and talk about what we learned."

Hamilton hopes to feed minds, too.

"My husband likes to describe the show that the cake is actually made after the people leave," said Hamilton. "What happens while they’re in the theater, I’m pouring batter into them."

When it comes to who can learn from the show:

"Everyone, everyone," said Hamilton. "I want to make sure it wasn’t an automatic answer. Everyone. One, the intention was written so all of our stories are included."

Hamilton's show is scheduled to make a national tour.