Wisconsin invests in Plymouth cheese packaging company

Governor Tony Evers kicked off Dairy Month on Thursday, June 2 by investing in one of Wisconsin's most coveted dairy products – cheese.

"I can't thank of a better place to celebrate June, Dairy Month than the cheese capital of the world," said Gov. Evers.

Evers returned to his hometown of Plymouth on Thursday with the intention of furthering his support of the state's dairy industry.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"As many farmers and processors and sellers of cheese we have in Wisconsin, it is part of our heritage," Evers said.

The governor announced Wisconsin is supporting the facility expansion of Masters Gallery Foods, a cheese packaging company, by giving them up to $1.5 million in performance-based tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The expansion is set to create more than 100 new jobs.

"We are appreciative all the support that we get especially from the state. They were there when we built this project in phase one, and they’re here with us now," said Jeff Gentine, Masters Gallery Foods president and CEO.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

From box to string to curds – you cannot have Dairy Month in Wisconsin without saying cheese.

Advertisement

"We’re glad to make this investment not only on their success and growth but in the new opportunities for good paying jobs for the hardworking people in northeastern Wisconsin," Evers said.