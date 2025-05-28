Wisconsin plays part in FDA-approved Alzheimer’s blood testing

The Brief The FDA recently approved the first-ever blood test to help confirm Alzheimer’s disease. Plasma samples that the FDA analyzed came from a pair of UW Health studies. The FDA only cleared this test for people ages 55 and older who are already showing signs of cognitive decline.



Doctors describe current tests for Alzheimer's disease as invasive and expensive. Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared a new one: a blood test that looks to change that.

Local impact

What we know:

Before last week, those living with cognitive decline had two options: a spinal tap or a PET scan on the brain.

Courtesy of UW Health

There's a cheaper, low-barrier third option, thanks in a large part to willing Wisconsinites.

It was the talk of the night at a Wednesday event for the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

This group walks every year to end the disease.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

Dionne Ojeda joined a few years ago after her mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Her dad's mother also died from it.

It's why she signed up for a UW Health study, the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer's Prevention (WRAP), to get tested.

"We don't know yet if it's hereditary — so I wanted to know," Ojeda said. "Oh, I just wanted to jump up and down. It's amazing."

On Wednesday, the health provider shared that roughly 40% of the plasma samples that the FDA analyzed to clear this new blood test for Alzheimer's came from a pair of UW Health studies.

"We actually made a difference"

What they're saying:

Dr. Nathaniel Chin is the medical director for both studies. He notes the blood test was 92% accurate when compared to the spinal tap.

For samples with the Alzheimer's-related proteins, the accuracy jumped to 97% for negative samples.

Chin said this will allow earlier testing, which leads to other benefits.

Courtesy of UW Health

"It's really because of the great Wisconsin participants that we now have something, that's pretty revolutionary," Chin said. "So, just earlier care, so people can make lifestyle interventions — that would be exercising, sleep, diet, social engagement."

Though it's unclear if her data was used, Ojeda said she's excited for the results this test could bring down the road.

"I am so elated, because I don't like doing things where I feel like it's not making a difference," she said. "We actually made a difference."

The FDA only cleared this test for people ages 55 and older who are already showing signs of cognitive decline.

Cost-effective

What you can do:

We talked about accuracy numbers, but the cost is impressive too.

Courtesy of UW Health

A PET scan can run up to $6,000 without insurance; it's around $1,000 with insurance and co-pay.

The spinal tap is around $1,000, too.

Chin estimates this blood test will be in the $100-200 range.