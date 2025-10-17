Wisconsin pheasant season opens Saturday; here's what to know

article

The Brief Wisconsin's pheasant season opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18. The Wisconsin DNR has reminders for hunters and the public. Pheasant season continues into January 2026.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reminders for hunters – and the public – ahead of this year's pheasant season, which opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Bag limits

Timeline:

For opening weekend, the DNR said the daily bag limit is one rooster per day. The daily bag limit increases to two roosters per day starting Oct. 20.

The two-rooster daily bag limit remains in place for the rest of the season, which ends on Jan. 4, 2026. Hunters may harvest a rooster or hen when hunting in designated rooster and hen hunting areas.

Pheasant stocking

By the numbers:

The DNR plans to stock approximately 75,000 pheasants from the state game farm on over 80 properties statewide. Depending on production levels, pheasants are released once before the pheasant hunting season and up to twice a week for the first two to three weeks of the season.

After that, the DNR said birds are released about once a week until the nine-day gun deer season opens on Nov. 23. Stocking resumes once per week on only a handful of properties following the nine-day gun deer season.

Hunter reminders

What you can do:

Hunters can use the DNR's Fields and Forest Lands Interactive Gamebird Hunting tool to locate properties stocked with pheasants. The DNR said it also allows hunters to use aerial maps, topography and measuring tools to identify areas of interest and make their trips more productive and enjoyable.

The DNR said several pheasant hunting properties close at noon on weekdays from Oct. 20 through Nov. 2. Hunters are encouraged to double-check the legal shooting hours on the properties they intend to hunt.

Pheasant hunters should remember to follow the basic rules of firearm safety:

T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B - Be certain of your target, what’s before and beyond it.

K - Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.

Additionally, the DNR encourages hunters to wear blaze orange or pink while pheasant hunting to increase visibility for other hunters and outdoor recreators. During any gun deer season, at least 50% of any hunter’s clothing above the waist must be blaze orange or pink, except for waterfowl hunters.

For more information, including complete pheasant hunting regulations, shooting hours and helpful tips, visit the DNR's Pheasant Hunting webpage.