Wisconsin officials warn of phone, text scams in July 2025

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is warning consumers about a scam targeting Medicare members. The scammers recommend an upgrade from the paper Medicare card to a plastic card. Scammers are impersonating the VA to take advantage of the military. They offer access to benefits, mortgages and lending services. The state is reporting scam text messages about traffic violations. The texts include a link to a fraudulent website that mirrors the Wisconsin DOT website.



Your cellphone keeps you connected. It also makes you vulnerable. Scammers call and text constantly, hoping to catch you off-guard.

Contact 6 spoke with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) about the top scams to watch out for in July 2025.

Medicare Card Scam

What we know:

Scammers love to target Medicare and its members. This time, by offering members an upgrade from the paper Medicare card to a plastic card.

"They’re making cold calls and indicating that consumers need to replace their card," said Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Reinen tells Contact 6 there are no plastic Medicare cards. It’s a ploy to get Medicare numbers and other personal information.

"It’s not paper versus plastic," said Reinen. "It’s just a paper card."

Military Housing Scams

What we know:

Another group fighting off more than its fair share of fraud attempts is the military. Scammers like to target service members and retirees because of their unique circumstances.

"They may be entitled to different VA benefits, or offerings for mortgages and lending," explained Reinen.

Reinen says scammers may impersonate the VA or a home loan servicer. They may offer help refinancing a home or stopping a foreclosure.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Pay attention to the form of payment that’s being demanded of you," said Reinen. "Scammers often want money that’s not traceable."

Be wary of anyone who requests payment by gift cards, cryptocurrency, payment app or wire transfer.

WisDOT Imposters

What we know:

Months ago, Wisconsin cellphones were inundated by scam texts about tollway violations.

In July, the scam texts were about traffic violations.

"If you didn’t pay (the violation) there would be additional fines and penalties," said Reinen.

The texts include a link to a fraudulent website that mirrors the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's (WisDOT) real website. Reinen says it would look "very convincing" to a consumer.

If you’re concerned about a traffic violation, text, call or visit WisDOT.

What you can do:

If you’ve experienced one of these scams, let Contact 6 know.

You can also notify the state by filing a consumer complaint.