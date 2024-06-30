Wisconsin native uplifting others with 'Tour de Force for Good'

A Wisconsin native is using her voice, colorful personality, and four wheels to uplift others.

Marge Eiseman likes to create joy.

"Look for the good in others, even when it’s hard to find," she said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

That’s why the Milwaukee native who lives in Washington state launched her ‘Tour de Force for Good’ this year.

Marge Eiseman

She drove her car around the country to explore kindness, connection, music and community with friends and strangers.

"I think people are so tired of the downward spiral of energy. I’m a spiral up type of gal. I want to lift people’s spirits," added Marge.

There’s now a new addition to her spirit lifting arsenal.

"There was another couple from Minnesota who wanted it. Nope, this is mine, I feel it in my bones, "said Marge.

She bought this colorful trolley in Florida this month.

"I drove up here. I’ve been giving people tours of the trolley because it’s just an art exhibit," said Marge.

Whether it’s rolling or parked, the trolley is a conversation starter.

"I met an old guy in a rocking chair at a rest stop in Kentucky," said Marge.

"I actually want to do my own video show from in here about what makes you happy because this makes me happy," said Marge.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Marge plans to ship the trolley back to Washington.

"I don’t think I’m going to be moving it around a lot once it's in Washington," said Marge.

She wanted family and friends in Wisconsin to see it before it parks at its final home at a retreat, where she’ll use it to help spread joy.

"We are the people who light up, we go way forward," said Marge.