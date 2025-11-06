Wisconsin moves to restore FoodShare after judge orders SNAP funding

article

The Brief A federal court ordered the Trump Administration to fully fund November SNAP payments, prompting Wisconsin to immediately release FoodShare benefits. Nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites lost access to food assistance after the Trump Administration directed states to halt payments during the shutdown. Evers signed an emergency order and urged federal lawmakers to end the shutdown to prevent further disruption to essential programs.



Hours after a federal court ordered the Trump administration to stop withholding SNAP payments and use billions in available federal funds to restore food assistance, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday night that Wisconsin will immediately release full November FoodShare benefits.

What we know:

The order follows weeks of uncertainty for nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites, including nearly 270,000 children, who depend on FoodShare for basic groceries. The Trump administration directed states to suspend payments during the now 37-day federal government shutdown, leaving Wisconsin FoodShare without funding as of Nov. 1.

Evers said the administration moved quickly once the court clarified that full payments must be restored by Friday.

"After Wisconsinites and folks across the country were left scrambling and trying to figure out how to put food on their tables without critical food assistance because of the Trump Administration, I’m hopeful that the nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites, including kids, will be able to receive their November FoodShare payments in full," Evers said. "It was damn important that we can get this done and moved as quickly as we could, and that’s what we’re doing."

The governor criticized the federal government’s handling of the shutdown, saying the delays caused families and seniors to go hungry.

"Wisconsinites should’ve never been without food assistance, period," he said.

Dig deeper:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services anticipates that full November benefits will be available to members overnight unless the Trump administration seeks an emergency stay, defies the ruling or a processing issue arises.

Now ordered to fully fund SNAP in November, the administration must release the money by Friday. Evers said the state acted immediately to prevent any additional delay.

What you can do:

The governor continues urging residents to contact their congressional representatives to demand an end to the shutdown and support for programs that keep families fed.

Wisconsinites who need food, infant formula or emergency assistance can contact 211 for referrals and services. DHS is encouraging FoodShare and Medicaid members to update their contact information to receive program updates.

Officials also emphasized that WIC benefits remain available, and November WIC payments are expected to continue during the shutdown. Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus coverage also remain active.