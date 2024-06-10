Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Victim shares story, hopes for arrest

article

A Milwaukee man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint is on the run.

The victim narrowly escaped. She sat down with FOX6 to share her story publicly for the first time.

"He changed my life in a matter of seconds," the victim said. "Everything I knew and was comfortable with, he took."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Severan Lee – recently named one of "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" – was a man she once trusted. Since March, the victim said he has brought her constant fear.

"I think his actions have clearly demonstrated this is way past domestic violence," the investigator said. "This is a dangerous obsession."

Related article

Investigators said, in March, Lee showed up at the victim's home. The situation spiraled when the victim said Lee accused her of cheating.

"He went to my kitchen. He pulled knives out," she said. "He took me in the living room and basically assaulted me."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The victim said Lee held her at knifepoint – even as she picked up her son and drove him to school.

"I was scared. I was really scared, and I was just trying to keep him as calm as I possibly could," said the victim.

Severan Lee wanted for kidnapping woman at knifepoint

It wasn't until they got to the school on Milwaukee's south side that the victim was able to escape. Her son put Lee in a chokehold, they both hopped out of the car, and investigators said Lee took off.

The victim said Lee went back to her house while she was gone and left broken knives and oil on her bed. He returned days later when she was away and kicked in her door.

"He’s dangerous. He’s hot, he’s cold," she said.

The victim wants her story to lead to an arrest, so she can feel safe again.

"I would like him caught, so that I can close this chapter," she said.

Lee has ties to Milwaukee and West Bend and is believed to be driving a silver Nissan Murano SUV. The 53-year-old also goes by "Peekaboo" and "Mr. Slick." U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Lee to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.