Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Anthony Santana sought in Kenosha killing

article

A church parking lot in Kenosha became the setting of a drug deal – a deal that ended in murder on June 13.

Three men are charged in the shooting. Two of them are in custody, but U.S. Marshals said the third – 20-year-old Anthony Santana – is on the run.

"It was a drug deal…drug deal that turned into an armed robbery that escalated into a shootout," explained the marshal on the case.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Santana is charged with felony murder and armed robbery. U.S. Marshals said he is likely hiding out with an 18-year-old girlfriend.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," the marshal said. "Mr. Santana does have ties throughout Wisconsin and California."

Kenosha shooting, 21st Avenue and 60th Street

Santana is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 195 pounds.

"Anybody that’s found or can be proven to be helping out Mr. Santana flee from law enforcement will and can be arrested for harboring a fugitive," said the marshal.

Anyone with information on Santana’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.