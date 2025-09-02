Wisconsin measles dashboard launched by Department of Health Services

article

The Brief Wisconsin health officials launched a dashboard to share updates on measles cases in the state. The dashboard will be updated twice a week. Data on the dashboard includes case counts, vaccination status, hospitalizations, and deaths.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched on Tuesday, Sept. 2, a dashboard to share updates on measles cases in Wisconsin.

A news release says the dashboard will be updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday at 2 p.m. Data on the dashboard includes case counts, vaccination status, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Officials said DHS will continue to issue information about measles as the situation warrants, for example, if there is a significant public exposure to the virus or if a new outbreak is confirmed.

Local health departments may provide communications to media in their area focusing primarily on locations of public exposure.