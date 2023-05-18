Wisconsin infant deaths, DHS reports significant disparities

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released two new reports on birth outcomes, shedding light on how to best reduce and address significant disparities in infant deaths across the state.

The Wisconsin Perinatal Periods of Risk (PPOR) reports analyze the factors that contribute to inequalities in fetal and infant mortality to help focus public health prevention efforts.

Data from the DHS Maternal and Infant Mortality Prevention Unit show Wisconsin’s overall infant mortality rate, which represents the number of infant deaths per 1,000 live births, was 5.7 for 2019-2021. However, the data continues to show troubling disparities, with non-Hispanic Black infants three times more likely to die before their first birthdays than non-Hispanic white infants. During those same years, the infant mortality rate for American Indian or Alaska Native infants was 1.5 times the rate for non-Hispanic white infants.

The PPOR reports describe factors contributing to infant mortality inequities impacting non-Hispanic Black, American Indian and Alaskan Native communities in Wisconsin. The results found two key areas of focus to reduce inequities: low birthweight and sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), a term used to describe the death of an infant less than 365 days old in which the cause of death is not clear before investigation.

Wisconsin residents experiencing these higher infant mortality rates are those most likely to be impacted by access to care, lack of reproductive autonomy and chronic stress related to things like poverty, food and housing insecurity, and racism. These factors play a role in low birthweight and SUID by not only impacting how the body functions, but also creating barriers to resources that can reduce the likelihood of these outcomes.

