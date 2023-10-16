Wisconsin Marching Band Championships; Greendale, Oak Creek excel

Thirty-four high schools from across Wisconsin took to the field at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's Perkins Stadium this weekend – to compete in the annual State Marching Band Championships.

Teams brought their instruments, costumes, props, unique choreography and loads of energy to their performances.

Greendale High School took first place in Class AA. That marks 18 years in a row that trophy was brought back to GHS.

Oak Creek took first in Class AAAA.

Mark your calendar, the 2024 State Marching Band Championships are already set for Saturday, Oct. 19.