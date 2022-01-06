Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin man gored by buck, rescued by firefighters

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

LEWISTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A Wisconsin man is lucky to be alive after being gored by a buck west of Portage.

A news release posted online by the Portage Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched to a property in Lewiston Township to help the Columbia County Sheriff's Office with locating a rescuing the man who was apparently lost in the woods. 

Officials say the man left to track a deer at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Sheriff's deputies located the man’s ATV and began to follow his tracks to attempt to find him. They located him in a drainage ditch with a wound to the inside of the right leg. The man stated he was gored by a buck. Officials say the man was disoriented and possibly suffering from hypothermia. Emergency crews provided first aid and attempted to warm him until he could be rescued.

Portage Fire arrived with their UTV and followed a deputy close to the location of the man. The fire crew and deputies contacted Med Flight and had them land in a field close to the location. Once Med Flight landed, the firefighters and deputies packaged the man in a basket, transferred him to the helicopter, and then to a hospital.

