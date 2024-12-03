Wisconsin Lottery urges responsible gifting this holiday season

article

Research shows that when a person participates in gambling during childhood, they are more likely to develop a gambling problem later in life.



With the holiday gift giving season underway, the Wisconsin Lottery is reminding players that Lottery games are for adults – not kids.

The Wisconsin Lottery has again joined forces with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University, and the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling (WCPG) to build awareness that Lottery products are not an appropriate gift for minors.

From Dec. 1-31, Wisconsin will join more than 80 lotteries across the United States, Canada, and around the world to support the 2024 Gift Responsibly campaign.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Lottery, research shows that when a person participates in gambling during childhood, they are more likely to develop a gambling problem later in life. Gambling exposure during childhood is often through a lottery product, given by an adult who is unaware of the associated risks.

"Responsible play is a cornerstone of our mission at the Wisconsin Lottery," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "By ensuring that every Lottery player and retailer does their part this holiday season, we can create a more enjoyable playing experience for everyone."

Individuals struggling with a gambling problem can reach out for confidential help by calling the Problem Gambling Helpline at 800-GAMBLE-5 (800-426-2535) or TEXT 850-888-HOPE (850-888-4673). Information is also available at wi-problemgamblers.org.