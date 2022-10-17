Wisconsin Lottery: Holly Jolly Raffle returns Oct. 21

article

With the holiday season fast approaching, the Wisconsin Lottery is excited to bring back the Holly Jolly Raffle. The limited-time, limited-quantity lotto game will launch on Friday, Oct. 21, and will feature a $100,000 top prize.

Available at all Wisconsin Lottery retailers, the Holly Jolly Raffle lotto game offers 125,000 tickets with one top prize of $100,000, 65 prizes of $1,000, and 1,500 prizes of $100.

Based on recent history, tickets are expected to go fast. During the last four years, tickets have sold out in 26 to 37 days (2018 – 31; 2019 – 26; 2020 – 37, 2021 - 29).

HOW TO PLAY



Each play is $5 and prints from a Wisconsin Lottery terminal on a separate ticket.

A six-digit number is printed on each ticket.

Tickets are sold in numerical order starting with 000001.

Players should sign the back of the ticket when they receive it.

Once 125,000 tickets are sold, no more tickets will be available for purchase.

Number of prizes, prize amounts, and draw date will not change regardless of number of tickets sold.

Tickets must be purchased before December 5, 2022.

Winning numbers will be made available the evening of December 5, 2022.

Tickets can be redeemed after the drawing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

More information about the Holly Jolly Raffle lotto game is available at wilottery.com/raffles.