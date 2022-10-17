Wisconsin Lottery: Holly Jolly Raffle returns Oct. 21
MILWAUKEE - With the holiday season fast approaching, the Wisconsin Lottery is excited to bring back the Holly Jolly Raffle. The limited-time, limited-quantity lotto game will launch on Friday, Oct. 21, and will feature a $100,000 top prize.
Available at all Wisconsin Lottery retailers, the Holly Jolly Raffle lotto game offers 125,000 tickets with one top prize of $100,000, 65 prizes of $1,000, and 1,500 prizes of $100.
Based on recent history, tickets are expected to go fast. During the last four years, tickets have sold out in 26 to 37 days (2018 – 31; 2019 – 26; 2020 – 37, 2021 - 29).
HOW TO PLAY
- Each play is $5 and prints from a Wisconsin Lottery terminal on a separate ticket.
- A six-digit number is printed on each ticket.
- Tickets are sold in numerical order starting with 000001.
- Players should sign the back of the ticket when they receive it.
- Once 125,000 tickets are sold, no more tickets will be available for purchase.
- Number of prizes, prize amounts, and draw date will not change regardless of number of tickets sold.
- Tickets must be purchased before December 5, 2022.
- Winning numbers will be made available the evening of December 5, 2022.
- Tickets can be redeemed after the drawing.
More information about the Holly Jolly Raffle lotto game is available at wilottery.com/raffles.