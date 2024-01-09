Wisconsin Lottery: $151K Badger 5 jackpot splits by 2 winners

article

The Wisconsin Lottery announced a $151,000 Badger 5 jackpot was split between winning tickets sold in Brodhead and Kenosha for the January 8 drawing.

Monday’s winning numbers were 8-16-24-25-29. Because the jackpot was split two ways, each ticket will win $75,500.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize.

Players can check to see if their ticket is a winner by going to wilottery.com or using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

The Badger 5 lotto game is drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.